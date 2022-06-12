Autonomous Chevy Bolt Freezes Out Of Confusion At Intersection For Almost 15 Minutes

Autonomous driving technology has come a long way and it promises to transform transportation.

We’re already seeing this happening as Level 2 semi-autonomous driving systems are becoming more common and there’s an assortment of companies fielding more advanced robo taxis. Cruise falls into the latter group and will begin testing its radical Origin on public roads shortly.



In the meantime, the company is continuing to use a fleet of autonomous Chevrolet Bolts. Earlier this month, the company announced they’ve traveled 500,000 driverless miles (804,672 km) without any major incidents. While that’s notable, there have been a number of problems along the way.