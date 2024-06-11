Autonomous Taxi Services Rush To Replace The Driver But Also Are Excluding The Handicapped

Autonomous cars are the future, when that future happens on a large scale is anyone’s guess but it is likely still aways out. While most of the key players like to throw around the “mobility” buzzword, a segment of our population sees that term very differently. Tesla’s new Cybercab is step in that direction, but it ignores the people that need it most. For a country as wealthy as America, our ability to provide widespread transportation access to our disabled population severely lags behind the rest of the developed world. This is mostly due to a vastly inadequate public transit system. Even within the major cities, bus and light rail options are not designed for disabled users. In Manhattan, for example, there are 121 subway stations, only 39 of which have elevators. That means a wheelchair user in the most populous city in the world can only access 30 percent of the subway stops. That’s pathetic.



