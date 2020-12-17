Autopilot Allows Tesla To Meet Automatic Emergency Braking Requirements 2 Years Early

Tesla’s bold strategy to include Autopilot in all vehicles is paying off when it comes to complying with the latest standards for automatic emergency braking (AEB).



In the latest NHTSA report, Tesla is the only American automaker with 100% compliance ahead of time.



Back in 2016, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety announced that they have brokered a historic deal that will see virtually all new cars in the US equipped with automatic emergency braking (AEB) by 2022.









