Autotrader Snubs Tesla In 10 Best EV List

Autotrader’s list of the best 10 all-electric vehicles in 2023 includes everything from the BMW i4 and Genesis GV60 to the Kia EV6 and Lucid Air, but there isn’t a single Tesla model in there, even though at least some of the cars made by the American EV brand theoretically qualify. According to Autotrader, to be considered for a spot on the top 10 list, EVs have to be from the 2023 model year, have an MSRP of under $100,000, and be generally available to the public in at least 15 states. However, this doesn’t mean they automatically get a spot on the list, as the editorial team has to weigh in and score every vehicle separately.



Read Article