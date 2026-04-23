Avatar 06GT Sport Wagon Touts Almost 1,000HP And 777 Miles Of Range For Around $40,000

Here’s yet another showstopping debut from Beijing in the shape of the Avatr 06T. It’s a high-performance sports touring wagon co-developed by Changan, Huawei, and CATL, and it’s available with both battery-electric and extended-range powertrains. Prices range from 219,900 yuan to 279,900 yuan, or roughly $31,900 - $40,600.

In other words, nearly 1,000 horsepower for just over $40k. Not a bad deal, all things considered.

There are two pure electric dual-motor variants, the first one featuring rear-mounted motors for a maximum output of 450 kW (603 hp). The other one boasts the same setup, but with 502 kW (673 hp), courtesy of the 72.88 kWh and 87.3 kWh LFP battery packs, respectively. In terms of range, the entry-level model is offering 652 km (405 miles), whereas the other one should be good for 741 km (460 miles).