Average EV Transaction Price Rises To $55,000 In December

Another year, another hike in the Average Transaction Price (ATP) of new vehicles. EVs in particular saw a year-over-year increase in ATP, hitting a whopping $55,544 in December—proving that while battery-electric is the future of mobility, most nameplates are still parked in the luxury lane. A new report from Kelly Blue Book highlights an uptick in the ATP for EVs, both year-over-year and month-over-month. Transaction prices in December were up 0.8% from 2023 and 1.1% from November 2024. In case you were wondering, no, it's not because folks are suddenly willing to shell out more cash for higher trims. Instead, more people are looking towards luxury models and high-dollar battery-powered pickups.



Read Article