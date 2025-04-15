Average New Vehicle Price Rises To Over $50,000

As the U.S. administrations auto tariffs sink in, it’s widely – nay, universally - expected that new-vehicle pricing will climb. Predictions range from $3,000 to $20,000 USD per vehicle, depending on the model, and an average increase of $6,000 USD the consensus opinion.

Some automakers have started to make price adjustments, and now we see that the average price of a new vehicle in the U.S. has climbed above $50,000 USD. It should be noted that the current average price, estimated at $50,025, is close to the high mark of December 7th last year, where it stood at $50,030, so the bump is just a minor one for now.



The market had seen a decline after that December peak, but since tariffs came into effect, new-vehicle prices have started to rise again. And according to data analysis firm Cloud Theory, they will continue to climb.