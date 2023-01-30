Average Price Of A Used Tesla Has Plummeted $18,000 In The Last 6 Month - Who Is Laughing Now?

As you may be aware, used Tesla prices have plummeted in recent months. With new Teslas getting significant price cuts (and having wait times of only a few weeks) it's no surprise that used cars are rapidly dropping in value. That said, the sheer amount pre-owned Teslas have fallen by is still shocking.

According to a new survey by CarGurus, the average price of a used Tesla has fallen from $67,915 back in July 2022 to $49,967 today. That's an $18,000 (or 26%) drop.

The average price of a used Model 3 is now $40,386 meanwhile the mean price of a used Y is $54,930. As for the S and X, they have average used prices of $53,304 and $71,779 respectively.