Average Transaction Price For An EV Hits $66,000 - Up 12.7% From A Year Ago

It's arguably becoming common knowledge that electric cars have higher starting prices than similar gas cars, and it's one of the reasons many people who may want to own an EV haven't yet moved forward. Now, we see stories online that the average price of an EV in the US has risen to $66,000, which may cause people to reconsider buying an electric car. With that said, the $66,000 average EV transaction price in the US as reported by Kelley Blue Book (KBB) is an increase of over 13 percent compared to a year ago. However, keep in mind that inflation is pushing up the price of just about everything in our lives, and virtually all car prices are up compared to previous years. The average new car transaction price goes up most months, and that's been especially true amid the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global turmoil. According to KBB, the average new car transaction price in the US (for all cars) rose to $48,043 in June 2022, which is a 12.7 percent rise year over year.



