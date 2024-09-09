Average Transaction Prices Drop In July As Inventories Bloat And Incentives Increase

The average transaction price (ATP) for a new vehicle in the U.S. has soared over the last decade from around $32,000 to almost $50,000 but, fortunately, there has been a little bit of reprieve for consumers in recent months. Data from Kelley Blue Book reveals that the ATP for a new vehicle in the U.S. was $48,401 in July. This is slightly lower than the ATP of $48,424 from June and down $106 from July last year. They have also dropped by 3.1% from the peak of $49,929 recorded in December 2022.









