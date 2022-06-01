Average USED Car Loan Surges To $520 A Month For 72 Months!

As data piles in from the fourth quarter of 2021, it looks like used car buyers are handing over more money than ever on their monthly payments. Amid continued new vehicle shortages, Americans are flocking towards the used market, even if it means doing so at a drastically inflated price. Numbers from Edmunds show just how sky-high these totals are projected to be. According to the firm's figures, the average used car buyer is expected to break a record by spending $520 per month on their vehicle during last year's Q4.



