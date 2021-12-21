Average Used Car Price Surges To $27,500

New data from Black Book, a Hearst company, shows the average used car price now sits around $27,500. As reported by another Hearst company, Car and Driver, this price represents the average list price among 95 percent of available used vehicles listed for sale at both franchise and independent dealerships. The compiled data shows used car prices averaged $27K last month, and now stand at $27.5K for December.

Kelley Blue Book’s data also shows a similar trend. The car value site adds 2021’s used car inventory is 15 percent lower than it was this time last year, while used prices are near 27 percent higher.