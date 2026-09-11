Average Vehicle Transaction Prices Are Rising Fast, But Most Is Driven By Customer Demand Not Inflation

Remember when a new car costing $30,000 seemed expensive? That price now gets you into a very different part of the market. The average new vehicle transaction price in the US reached $49,855 in July 2026, according to Kelley Blue Book.

That's up 1.9 percent from a year earlier, while the average MSRP stood at $51,621.

Cars aren't simply getting more expensive because automakers decided to raise prices. A combination of inflation, increasingly sophisticated technology, tougher regulations, changing consumer tastes, and a shift toward larger vehicles has fundamentally changed what Americans buy—and what manufacturers build.