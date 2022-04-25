Avoiding Inflation? BMW Ponders Moving X3 Production To Mexico

Able to produce a staggering 1,500 vehicles a day, BMW's Spartanburg facility in South Carolina is the brand's biggest manufacturing plant in the world. The facility is responsible for building the carmaker's most popular products in the USA: the BMW X3 and X5. With XM SUV production expected to commence later this year, BMW is reportedly looking at moving some production of its X range elsewhere.

Per Automotive News Europe, the German automaker is weighing up plans to build the X3 at its San Luis Potosi plant, in Mexico. Just recently, the company announced the M2 would be built there as well, alongside the 3 Series and 2 Series Coupe. CEO Oliver Zipse told the company that Mexico will play a significant role in the future. "At some point in time, you will see X models because the market demand is so high. That's all I can say right now," he said.