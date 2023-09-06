BAC To Expand Dealership Footprint In The US

American driving enthusiasts are about to get much better access to the Briggs Automotive Company (BAC), thanks to a major expansion in its sales network. The company announced this week that it will open three new dealerships in the U.S.

They will be located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Greenwich, Connecticut, and Newport Beach, California. The state-of-the-art dealerships will offer an immersive customer experience, and will be operated in partnership with RDS Automotive Group.

“The USA is already BAC’s largest primary global market,” said Chris Lockhart, BAC’s head of global sales. “With the addition of these three new locations, the company will be able to meet increasing demand for the Mono range as well as BAC’s revered bespoke and one-of-a-kind craftsmanship customization services.”