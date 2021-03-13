BAD BOYS, BAD BOYS...Man DRIVES BMW Dealership LOANER CAR To Rob A Bank, In Order To Go Back To The Dealer And Buy A BMW!

Eric Dion Warren, 50, drove a car dealership loaner to a bank, robbed the bank and then drove back to the dealership to use the stolen money to buy a Bimmer (the original article was written by a non-car person who called it a Beemer so we had to correct it), federal prosecutors said in a press release.



He put an empty fast food restaurant bag and a note on the counter, the feds said.

The note read: “This is a f—— robbery.



Warren then drove the $5,086 haul back to the car dealership, where he had been in the process of buying a black BMW.



“Mr. Warren began waving the cash that he had illegally obtained from the bank robbery at employees in the car dealership,” prosecutors said.



It took the Police less than 30 minutes to catch him.



And we can report this criminal genius won't be driving a BMW anytime soon.









