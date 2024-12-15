BAD DEALS ALL AROUND! How Did The December To Remember Great Sales VAPORIZE And Become SO FORGETTABLE?

The December 2024 automotive market has left many potential buyers scratching their heads over the lackluster year-end deals on cars, SUVs, and trucks. Traditionally, this time of year is known for deep discounts, hefty rebates, and attractive financing options as carmakers clear out the old to make room for the new. However, 2024 has painted a different picture, with deals that are far from enticing for those in the market for a new vehicle.



Firstly, the discounts on vehicles, particularly those in high demand like hybrids or plug-in hybrids, have been notably minimal. Where consumers once anticipated significant price cuts, this year's offerings have been underwhelming. For instance, instead of substantial cash rebates or deep discounts off the MSRP, manufacturers are promoting financing deals with interest rates like 6.9% as a 'deal'. This is hardly competitive when one considers that in previous years, such rates would have been seen as high, especially for year-end promotions. The absence of large discounts on vehicles like the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid or the Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid suggests a strategic shift by manufacturers, possibly due to sustained demand or supply chain adjustments that have stabilized inventory levels beyond expectations.



This trend might be influenced by several factors. One significant aspect could be the ongoing recovery from the global chip shortage, which, although improving, has left manufacturers less eager to slash prices. Sales figures for November 2024 showed a 9.8% increase, indicating a healthy demand that might not necessitate aggressive discounting to move inventory. Additionally, with the automotive industry moving towards electrification, the focus might be shifting from price wars to promoting financing as a way to maintain profit margins while still appearing to offer value to the consumer.



The promotion of higher interest rates as deals could also be a response to the broader economic climate, where interest rates are generally higher, making even a 6.9% rate seem reasonable by comparison. This strategy might keep the profit margins intact while still moving vehicles off lots, though it does less to help the buyer in terms of overall cost over time.



So, why do you think this year's December deals are so lackluster? Has this shift in promotional strategy stopped you from considering a year-end purchase? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.





