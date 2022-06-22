BAD OPTICS: Tesla Lays Off President Of Diversity After Woke Minded Tweets Last Month

Tesla has laid off both the president of its LGBTQ+ community and a lead involved in diversity and inclusivity programs at the company.

While they were let go as part of a broader wave of layoffs, it comes amid several comments Tesla CEO Elon Musk made, concerning what he describes as the “woke mind virus.”

Earlier this month, we reported on Musk telling Tesla executives in an email that they need to cut 10% of the workforce and pause hiring due to having a “super-bad feeling” about the economy.

Later, the CEO decided to clarify the Tesla layoffs in an email to all employees. He claimed that the 10% reduction would be for “salaried headcount” due to Tesla becoming overstaffed following a long growth phase.