BADASS MAMA! Scottish MOM Pushes THIS Truck UPHILL In SNOW AND ICE To Help Driver. Think We're KIDDING? Watch The VIDEO!

A 'superwoman' mother-of-three who helped to push a dairy lorry up a snowy hill has been rewarded with a year's free supply of milk.



Charlene Leslie, 33, was filmed pushing the massive Grahams milk lorry up a snow-covered street in Cowdenbeath, Fife, on Tuesday, during Storm Darcy.



The supermarket worker was heading to the shops when she saw the Grahams lorry in trouble and asked a neighbour to watch her children as she rushed to help out.



Footage shows Charlene help to push the HGV up the hill while snow continues to fall.







