BBC Leaves Top Gear Show On The Cutting Room Floor

The BBC has ended months of speculation over the future of the world’s most famous car TV show, announcing today that that the program is being dropped “for the forseeable future.”



The broadcaster pulled the show from the air after presenter Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff was seriously hurt when the Morgan Super 3 he was driving flipped over during filming. Flintoff reappeared in public for the first time in months in September and pictures from that time revealed extensive scarring to his face. The following month news emerged that the BBC had reached a £9 million ($11.5 m) settlement with the former cricketer.





Read Article