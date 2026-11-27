In what would’ve been an unexpected turn of events, Richard Hammond could have returned to Top Gear, but he didn't want to revisit the past. The former presenter says the BBC approached him about leading the upcoming revival, but he turned down the opportunity. Speaking to BBC Radio 4's PM shortly after the announcement, Hammond confirmed that the BBC had approached him about returning to the show. "I'll be honest, they did talk to me about it. They came to me about maybe getting involved in leading the new Top Gear, and I don't want to drag it back to what it was. That's why I didn't do it.”



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