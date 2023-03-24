BBC Pauses Top Gear Production Over Safety Concerns

In an announcement that will surprise absolutely no one, the BBC has revealed the decision not to resume filming on series 34 of the still-incredibly popular Top Gear. The show is now officially on pause, with no clear prospect of when it might be coming back. The latest announcement is a direct result of the December 13, 2022 accident involving host Freddie Flintoff, which occurred at Surrey’s Dunsfold Aerodrome during the production of the same series. Production has been on hiatus since then, with a decision pending an internal investigation. Even today, the only detail revealed on the official channels is that Flintoff was shooting a driving sequence for the series when he crashed. The BBC has said that neither speed nor a lack of proper safety measures played a part in what happened.



Read Article