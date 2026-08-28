BBC Reboots The Iconic Top Gear Series - Can They Recreate The Magic Of The Original Show?

Just when we think nothing else could possibly surprise us in this absolutely crazy year for automotive news, we get blind-sided by something else. At least this time it's not more tariff news, or another upstart restomod company wanting a gazillion dollars to reimagine a classic supercar. This is something that, potentially, automotive enthusiasts from all walks of life might love. Top Gear, the motoring show at Dunsfold that shaped a generation of gearheads, is coming back. If you have questions about that, well, so do we. Top Gear rose to fame throughout the 2000s with presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May. But the show's roots actually date back to 1977 when it was much more a video magazine format for Europe, similar to the MotorWeek series in the US. Those earlier years saw numerous presenters chatting up the car world, including Tiff Needell and Vicki Butler-Henderson, both of whom would eventually host Fifth Gear, launching at the same time as the Top Gear reboot in 2002.



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