BBC Top Gear Host Airlifted To Hospital After Terrifying Crash

In reality television, much if not all of the on-screen drama is scripted. On a show like Top Gear, which remains the most popular BBC program ever created, sometimes the drama is an unwanted side-effect of all the car tests and stunts involved.



Freddie Flintoff, the former England cricketer who became a permanent host on the show in 2019, has been injured during an on-set crash. The news first broke in The Sun tabloid, which claimed in a typically bombastic fashion that he’d been involved in a “terrifying” crash, required medical assistance on site and was then airlifted to the hospital for further investigations and treatment.



