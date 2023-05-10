BE HONEST: Are YOU As MYSTIFIED As Much As We Are Trying To Figure Out HOW The Push To EVs Is FIXING The Climate? Especially, When These Truths Come Out EVERY DAY?

Scottish journalist Andrew Neil recently criticized Western governments for their stance on China's projects, particularly the Menghua Railway, known as the world's longest coal-transporting train.

This 1,141-mile railway transports a staggering 200 million tons of coal annually, contributing to the ongoing rise in fossil fuel consumption and traditional greenhouse gas emissions in the communist nation.

While China maintains a high demand for coal, leaders in countries like the US and UK persist in imposing restrictions on their citizens and advocating for eco-friendly initiatives to achieve 'net zero' emissions globally.







