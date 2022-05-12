BE HONEST! Do You MISS Interiors Like THIS? The Analog Lovers DREAM? Are We PUSHING All Of Your BUTTONS?

We love technology but you gotta admit things were so straight forward and tactile back in the day.



This is an old Rover interior. An analog lovers dream!



Do you miss interiors like these? BE HONEST! Are We PUSHING All Of Your BUTTONS?







I’ve had the honour and privilege of hanging out in and driving @ThePollitt’s wonderful 19,000-mile Rover 827Si today. You don’t need me to tell you it is delightful. And a good reminder that, contrary to our apparent collective memory, these were actually really nice cars. pic.twitter.com/V3rtJDQQXk — Alex Robbins (@Scrof) December 5, 2022



