BEACHED! VW ID Buzz Having Production Problems Only 500 Vehicles Delivered So Far. See WHY!

Agent001 submitted on 6/24/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:05:17 PM
Views : 256 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
Looks like BUZZKILL so far at VW due to battery issues...VW stopped the ID BUZZ production entirely because of problems with the ?? battery suppliers' deliver500 vehicles have so far been delivered but not to customersThey're likely all for showrooms, marketing purposes and PR events— Alex (@alex_avoigt) June 23, 2022
VW stopped the ID BUZZ production entirely because of problems with the ?? battery suppliers' deliver500 vehicles have so far been delivered but not to customersThey're likely all for showrooms, marketing purposes and PR events— Alex (@alex_avoigt) June 23, 2022
VW stopped the ID BUZZ production entirely because of problems with the ?? battery suppliers' deliver500 vehicles have so far been delivered but not to customersThey're likely all for showrooms, marketing purposes and PR events
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news