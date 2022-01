Well, here we have it, the very first North American Spec 992 GT3 Touring in a Paint To Sample color, and it’s painted in one of the best PTS shades possible, Fjord Green. This is a color that we are yet to ever see on a GT3, only appearing on a handful of Macan’s and 911s around the world.



