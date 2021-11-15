BEST AWARD MONEY CAN BUY? SAME Magazine That Made The Chevy Volt CAR OF THE YEAR Now Chooses The Lucid Air OVER Mercedes And Porsche.

"Earning this coveted distinction for Lucid Air, our very first car, is a resounding endorsement of our ability to deliver the most advanced electric vehicles in the world," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO/CTO, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID). "Our objective of achieving range through efficiency and technical innovation is crystallized in Lucid Air, and we're elated that this effort has been recognized by MotorTrend against such formidable competition from well-established automakers."



MotorTrend Car of the Year judges evaluated six key criteria for Car of the Year, with Lucid Air excelling at each: efficiency, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence, safety, and performance of the intended function. The Lucid Air was evaluated side by side with 24 highly-regarded vehicles, coming out on top against finalists that included the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Porsche Taycan, Honda Civic, and many more.



Our question is how long will a company last selling a 170+K SEDAN?



Will it last LONGER than say their ground breaker in 2011, the Chevy Volt? Again, a SEDAN that looks like an OLD Chrysler Concorde?



OR even as long as the big AD deal they must have committed to in order to win this 'coveted' award?



Discuss...





