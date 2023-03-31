BEST MOVE EVER MADE By Speeder Pulled Over By Cops? You'll Have A HARD TIME Besting THIS ONE!

Chisago (not misspelled) County is located about 50 miles north of Minneapolis.



Quotes like THIS come to mind-“Bet he’s waited his whole life to use that,” one user wrote.”



In our eyes this driver has entered the hall of fame for best moves ever at a traffic stop.



A driver in Minnesota gave deputies a good laugh when he handed over a Monopoly card during a traffic stop.











In a Facebook post, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop Friday night. The driver handed over his driver’s license, along with a “Get out of jail free” Monopoly card.



“Unfortunately, the state of Minnesota does not recognize this as a valid document,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Points for the effort and humor though!”



We salute you sir! WELL PLAYED!





