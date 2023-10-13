BEST TESLA AD EVER? Driver ESCAPES HAMAS TERRORISTS In Their Model 3 And LIVES To Tell The Story!

Wow. This has to be the best word of mouth ad for a Tesla ever.









The terrorists shot at the engine, but there was no engine.



They shot at the fuel tank, but there was no fuel tank.



They tried to chase him… but luckily, he had a Model 3 Performance pic.twitter.com/tTTFtfEEgS — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) October 13, 2023



