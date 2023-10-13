BEST TESLA AD EVER? Driver ESCAPES HAMAS TERRORISTS In Their Model 3 And LIVES To Tell The Story!

Agent001 submitted on 10/13/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:21:43 PM

Views : 492 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Wow. This has to be the best word of mouth ad for a Tesla ever.







BEST TESLA AD EVER? Driver ESCAPES HAMAS TERRORISTS In Their Model 3 And LIVES To Tell The Story!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)