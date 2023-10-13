BEST TESLA AD EVER? Driver ESCAPES HAMAS TERRORISTS In Their Model 3 And LIVES To Tell The Story!

Agent001 submitted on 10/13/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:21:43 PM
Wow. This has to be the best word of mouth ad for a Tesla ever.The terrorists shot at the engine, but there was no engine. They shot at the fuel tank, but there was no fuel tank. They tried to chase him… but luckily, he had a Model 3 Performance pic.twitter.com/tTTFtfEEgS— Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) October 13, 2023
— Agent001
