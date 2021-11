You know for me personally, I'm not that big a fan of EV's (I do have a Cybertruck on order) but I AM a fan of Elon Musk.



I love how he is a fighter and doesn't take any sh_t from anyone INCLUDING the President and these loser politicians.



Check out this HALL OF FAME DISS of GM and Biden. Could be the best tweet of 2021.





Transforming America! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2021