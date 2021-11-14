BEST USE OF POWER LOCKS EVER!!! Taxi Driver LOCKS Suicide Bomber Inside Car Filled With His Explosives.

A taxi driver apparently locked a suicide bomber in his car after spotting explosives before a blast ripped through the vehicle outside a maternity hospital in Liverpool on Sunday.

The explosion, reported at 10:59am, came moments before the nation fell silent to mark Remembrance Day and killed the cab passenger and injured the driver, named locally as David Perry.

The car passenger, a man, was declared dead at the scene and is yet to be formally identified. Mr Perry was injured and was tonight being treated for 'non-life threatening' injuries, which friends said included burns and shrapnel wounds.

The incident took place as a remembrance service involving more than 2,000 military personnel, veterans and civic dignitaries, was happening at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral less than a mile away.






