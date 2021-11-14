BEST USE OF POWER LOCKS EVER!!! Taxi Driver LOCKS Suicide Bomber Inside Car Filled With His Explosives.

A taxi driver apparently locked a suicide bomber in his car after spotting explosives before a blast ripped through the vehicle outside a maternity hospital in Liverpool on Sunday.



The explosion, reported at 10:59am, came moments before the nation fell silent to mark Remembrance Day and killed the cab passenger and injured the driver, named locally as David Perry.



The car passenger, a man, was declared dead at the scene and is yet to be formally identified. Mr Perry was injured and was tonight being treated for 'non-life threatening' injuries, which friends said included burns and shrapnel wounds.



The incident took place as a remembrance service involving more than 2,000 military personnel, veterans and civic dignitaries, was happening at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral less than a mile away.









La policía antiterrorista detiene a 3 personas tras la explosión de un vehículo frente a un hospital y que ha dejado 1 muerto en #Liverpool . #liverpoolwomenshospital #Terrorists #ReinoUnido #Kensington #uk #Terrorismo pic.twitter.com/QqrrUOeUdJ — AUSTROHÚNGARO (@AUSTROHNGARO2) November 14, 2021



