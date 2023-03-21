BET YOU DIDN'T KNOW THIS! DID YOU Make the SAME Mistake As WE DID, When You Saw the New Explorer?

Ford announced their new electric SUV, the Ford Explorer EV. While many people have assumed that the new electric SUV is the same size as the existing Ford Explorer, the reality is quite different - the new Explorer EV is much smaller, closer in size to a compact SUV like the Toyota RAV4.



The Ford Explorer EV is based on the new CD6 platform, which is designed specifically for electric vehicles. This platform was developed to maximize the space available for batteries, allowing for a longer driving range. However, this has also meant that the new Explorer EV is smaller than its gasoline-powered sibling. The new Explorer EV is closer in size to a compact SUV, like the Toyota RAV4, rather than the midsize SUV that many people associate with the Explorer.



This change in size has come as a surprise to many people, who assumed that the new Explorer EV would be the same size as the existing Explorer, only with an electric powertrain. However, the reality is that the new Explorer EV is a different vehicle altogether, designed specifically for electric power. The smaller size has allowed Ford to optimize the vehicle's aerodynamics, which will help to increase the range of the vehicle.

















So, if you assumed that the new Ford Explorer EV would be the same size as the existing Explorer, only with an electric powertrain, you are not alone. Many people have made the same assumption. However, the reality is that the new Explorer EV is much smaller, closer in size to a compact SUV like the Toyota RAV4. This change in size has allowed Ford to optimize the vehicle's aerodynamics and increase the range of the vehicle, making it a more practical choice for those looking for an electric SUV.



Did you make the SAME mistake that we did this morning when we heard there was a new Explorer?









