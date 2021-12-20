BETTER BEFORE BIDEN? Manchin DEEP SIXES Joe's Build Back Better Plan. So Is EV Tax Credit Overhaul Dead Too? And Will Tesla Stock Blow Up Tomorrow?

After nearly a year of talks in Washington about overhauling the EV Tax Credits as a part of Build Back Better, Joe Manchin today has officially proclaimed that he will not vote for the legislation.



Citing fears of inflation, the pandemic and other reasons, Joe Manchin has finally publicly said that he will not support Build Back Better in the Senate.



With this news, the bill appears to be dead. EV Tax credits it turns out will not be overhauled as hoped in this legislation. With that and many other areas of spending, this substantial spending bill will not be passed after all.



Will Tesla and the markets start a Santa Claus rally in celebration??











