BEV Adoption In The EU Begins To Falter

The 2025 Shell Recharge Driver Survey brought some interesting conclusions about the battery electric vehicle (BEV) universe. While drivers of these cars seem to be more confident than they were in 2024, the number of people considering buying one in Europe is a lot lower compared to how many thought about that one year ago. In the US, the numbers are also lower, but not as much.



The study discovered that only 41% of people currently driving a vehicle with an internal combustion engine (ICE) in Europe may look at BEVs for their next purchase. In 2024, the same survey disclosed that 48% of ICE drivers thought about commuting on electron power. That's a considerable decline in interest.



Read Article