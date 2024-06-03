BIDEN HIDING MORE FAILURE. Now He's QUIETLY Upping Oil Production In Hopes To Bring His LAME Numbers Up.

The price of gas is down compared to highs earlier in his administration as President Joe Biden backpedals on his ambitious EV goals and quietly allows more oil drilling.



As The Dallas Express detailed, the White House recently announced that it was delaying implementation of its electric vehicle sales goal, which would have required most cars sold in the U.S. to run only on electricity by 2030. The decision to slow the rollout came due to the reaction of both the consumers — who did not embrace the EV platform as advocates from Biden’s green agenda had hoped or expected — and manufacturers, for whom producing a car in quantities that left masses unpurchased on dealer lots was proving too costly to continue.



Now, Biden has discreetly approved so much new oil drilling in the second half of his term that crude oil production is nearly at the peaks achieved under former President Donald Trump, RedState reported.



This is all the more noteworthy when one considers that, in keeping with his campaign pledge when he took office, Biden saw to the steepest drop in oil production in decades





