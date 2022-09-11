BIDEN Tells The Media Elon Musk Is Worth Investigating Over FOREIGN Deals. JOE, HAVE YOU LOOKED IN THE MIRROR?

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that any foreign involvement in Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition - including by Saudi Arabia - is 'worthy of being looked at'.



He made the comments in a press conference on the midterm elections after Democrats performed better than expected.



The president was asked if he considered the billionaire and his deal a national security threat - as Democrat Senator Chris Murphy warned last month.



Biden's own son, Hunter, is well known for his deals with businesses in China, Turkey and a host of other governments around the world. Republicans want to investigate those arrangements.



Musk's Twitter $44 billion Twitter buy was partially funded by Saudi Arabia and its prince, Alwaleed bin Talal, who became the second-largest investor in the now-private social media company.



