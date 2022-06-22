BIDEN: We Will Take MILLIONS OF Cars OFF The Road. Does He Have ANY Idea What That Means For Our Economy And State Tax Revenues?

Seems like the message gets more and more confusing everyday.



He starts his Presidency shutting oil pipelines down keeping his campaign promise to END fossil fuel.



Then, prices INSTANTLY start rising. And rising.



Next the war starts. Does he RE-OPEN the pipelines knowing gas will dry up during the crisis.



Sunday, with all the pressure on him he doubles down and says he WILL end fossil fuel.



Fast forward...today he blames GAS STATIONS for the high prices and ALSO says he will 'take millions of cars OFF the roads.



Does he have ANY idea what that would result in IF he could actually do that?



Discuss....









Biden: "We're investing nearly $100 billion in public transit" to "take millions of cars off the road."pic.twitter.com/rjmh8zamnr — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 22, 2022











