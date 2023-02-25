BIEBER TIME! Does YOUR Porsche Have One OF THESE In It Like Justin Has?

Justin Bieber has been sharing updates of his week on Instagram, including photos from the Moncler London Fashion Week show and some street style shots. He also revealed a new addition to his collection, a custom teal Porsche convertible, in a post's final image. The car is a Porsche 968 L'Art, created through a collaboration between Porsche and Paris-based fashion label L'Art De L'Automobile, which was founded by former mechanic Arthur Kar in 2017. The vehicle, which combines classic '90s elements of the original Porsche 968 with modern design features like customized taillights, took 18 months to create in a Paris workshop and was first revealed during Paris Fashion Week in 2021.



Porsche's collaboration with L'Art De L'Automobile extends to the interior of the Porsche 968 L'Art, which features custom bucket seats designed by Recaro and finished with Ecco Leather EL3, a Bose sound system, and a TAG Heuer stopwatch integrated into the dashboard. Justin Bieber's version of the vehicle is distinct from the 2021 original in that it is painted teal rather than green. Bieber has a passion for personalizing his cars and has modified the colors of several vehicles in his collection, including a Ferrari, Cadillac, Audi A8, and Mercedes sprinter, all of which he had painted matte black. His other luxury cars include a Porsche 997 Turbo, a Porsche 911 Turbo, a Lamborghini Aventador S, a Ferrari F430, a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport, and a Rolls-Royce Wraith that moved him to tears upon delivery.









