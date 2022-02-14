BIG BOY SHOOTOUT: Toyota Sequoia Vs Chevrolet Tahoe Which One Do You Choose?

After being on sale for one millennium, Toyota finally decided to replace the three-row Sequoia for 2023.

When it arrives in the summer, it will boast an all-new twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine with hybrid assistance borrowed straight from the Tundra. Looking at the exterior and interior, you have to wonder whether America actually needs the new Land Cruiser.

Some things are being kept as is, however. The all-new Sequoia still uses a body-on-frame chassis with an all-around independent suspension system.

One of its closest rivals is the Chevrolet Tahoe, which has always been a staple in the US market. Unlike the new Toyota Sequoia, the Chevy still relies on two old-school V8 engines and one optional diesel powertrain. The rest of the Tahoe is essentially new, as it was introduced a little more than a year ago.