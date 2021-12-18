BIG Changes At Hyundai & KIA! The Audi And BMW Defectors Have LEFT The Building. POSITIVE Or NEGATIVE Move For The Companies?

Peter Schreyer, a renowned former Audi designer who has led Hyundai Motor's design management, is stepping down and will serve as an adviser to the automobile company, Hyundai said in a press release.



Lee Sang-yup, head of Hyundai's Global Design Center who was promoted to an executive vice president, will take over Schreyer's post.



Albert Biermann, the head of Hyundai's R&D division, will be replaced by Park Jung-guk, president and head of the hydrogen fuel cell division at Hyundai, the company said. Biermann will continue to serve as a technical adviser.



Hyundai also promoted 203 employees to senior executives, the largest ever, according to the company, which marks a generational change after Chairman Chung, who succeeded his father, Chung Mong-koo, in October last year, took the helm of the country's No. 2 auto conglomerate.



The latest reshuffle signals that the junior Chung, 50, will further push his ambitious drive for future mobility, such as hydrogen-powered cars, self-driving, infotainment, and other advanced information and communications technologies, to boost the automaker's competitiveness.





