BIG GOVERNMENT: NHTSA Promises A Bitzkrieg Of Automotive Safety Investigations

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s investigation into the involvement of Tesla Inc.’s Autopilot in car accidents signals a more activist approach to regulating auto safety by the Biden administration -- particularly new technologies.
NHTSA, which announced the Tesla probe Monday, opened 26 probes into various auto and highway safety issues so far this year -- more than in all of 2020 or 2019, according to its website. NHTSA is on pace to launch about 66 percent more investigations than the 25 it began last year.
