BIG LAYOFFS Coming Tomorrow At Stellantis? Company Institutes A MANDATORY Remote Work Day For Friday, March 22nd.

That's one way to guarantee no workplace violence on a day you announce huge layoffs.How bad do you think the carnage will be?BREAKING:Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, is sending notices to its employees about a “mandatory remote work day” on Friday.The reason?Your guess is as good as mine, but a notice like this (on a Thursday) could potentially signal layoffs.… pic.twitter.com/6rG9csCHBM— Car Dealership Guy (@GuyDealership) March 22, 2024
