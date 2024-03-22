BIG LAYOFFS Coming Tomorrow At Stellantis? Company Institutes A MANDATORY Remote Work Day For Friday, March 22nd.

That's one way to guarantee no workplace violence on a day you announce huge layoffs.

How bad do you think the carnage will be?







