BIG LAYOFFS Coming Tomorrow At Stellantis? Company Institutes A MANDATORY Remote Work Day For Friday, March 22nd.

That's one way to guarantee no workplace violence on a day you announce huge layoffs.



How bad do you think the carnage will be?









BREAKING:



Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, is sending notices to its employees about a “mandatory remote work day” on Friday.



The reason?



Your guess is as good as mine, but a notice like this (on a Thursday) could potentially signal layoffs.…




