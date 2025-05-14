BLACK AND BLUE HAWAII? Tesla Road Rager Gets EARLY VERDICT From INMATES After SECOND Arrest!

Nathaniel Walters Radimak, a 39-year-old serial road rage offender, is nursing a battered face behind bars at Halawa Correctional Facility in Honolulu after a brutal prison beating. Known for a string of violent attacks, including smashing cars and assaulting female motorists, Radimak’s latest arrest followed a vicious attack on a teenage girl. His reign of terror on the roads has finally collided with retribution inside prison walls.

On Monday, Radimak was seen at The Queen's Medical Center, his face bloodied and mangled, reportedly after inmates delivered their own justice. His extensive rap sheet paints a chilling picture: multiple arrests for targeting women, wielding weapons like tire irons, and causing chaos on highways. Each time, he evaded long-term consequences, only to strike again. His latest victim, a teenager, was left traumatized, sparking outrage and renewed scrutiny of his lenient past punishments.



In prison, Radimak’s notoriety made him a target. Sources suggest fellow inmates, fed up with his predatory history, took matters into their own hands. While authorities have not confirmed details of the altercation, Radimak’s injuries speak volumes. The incident raises questions about prison safety and the cycles of violence that follow men like Radimak.



For his victims, the news brings mixed emotions—relief that he’s off the streets, tempered by the knowledge that his violence persists, even in captivity. As Radimak recovers, prosecutors are pushing for harsher penalties to ensure he remains locked away. The public, meanwhile, demands answers: how was a man with such a dangerous pattern allowed to roam free for so long? For now, Radimak’s bloodied face serves as a grim reminder that justice, however delayed, can find its mark.











