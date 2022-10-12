BLAME IT ON THE EVs! The Jeep Employee LAYOFFS Are COMING As Companies ELECTROCUTE Themselves With False Hopes.

Stellantis, the company behind Fiat, Dodge, and Jeep, has announced that it plans to halt one of its plants and lay off 1,200 workers come February. Its reasoning? Pressure from COVID-19, sure, along with a dash of chip shortages — but mainly all those electric vehicles it has to make.



While United Auto Workers argues that “the transition to electrification also creates opportunities” at the plant, an unnamed Stellantis spokesperson told CNBC and The Wall Street Journal that it was instead the reason for the halt. “The most impactful challenge is the increasing cost related to the electrification of the automotive market,” the company claims, adding that it’s exploring other uses for the plant, and that it’s trying to find jobs for the workers it’s laying off.



But let’s back up for a second — one of the world’s largest automakers is saying it has to shutter a plant indefinitely because of how much electrification is costing?



Auto Spies take…



We TOLD you that companies are BANKRUPTING themselves chasing after a market that is EXPONENTIALLY SMALLER than the BS media/political hype they’ve bought into.



And the sad thing is they WON’T pull the rip cord until it’s TOO late. A real reckoning is coming that will hurt employees across the industry and around the world. And it’s MOSTLY of their own doing.



More details at the link...





