BLAZED Or FIZZLED? Chevrolet Introduces The 2024 Blazer EV. Did They Bring All-New Excitement To That Name Or Did They KILL The Spirit That WAS Blazer?

Chevrolet today revealed the all-electric 2024 Blazer EV, expanding the brand’s growing EV portfolio, making EV ownership more accessible, and driving Chevy into the heart of the growing midsize electric crossover segment.

Multiple distinct trims, multiple range1 options — Including an available GM-estimated range of up to 320 miles on a full charge1 — and available front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations offer customers more choices, and a seamless EV experience designed to complement virtually every lifestyle.

Those choices include available 1LT, 2LT, RS and Chevy’s first-ever electric SS performance model, along with a pursuit-rated Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) model for police fleet applications.



“The 2024 Blazer EV sets a new tone for electric SUVs, with options and intuitive technologies that help position Chevy for leadership in one of the fastest-growing EV segments,” said Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. “Along with the all-new Silverado EV and Equinox EV coming next year, we are making great strides in offering more choices for zero tailpipe-emissions vehicles — choices that make switching to an EV easier than ever.”



The Blazer EV is based on GM’s innovative Ultium Platform with athletic styling that elevates the heralded design established in 2018 by the gas-powered Chevrolet Blazer, and performance cues inspired by the Camaro and Corvette.

With design and engineering developed to live up to the legacy of the iconic Super Sport performance designation, the Blazer EV SS offers customers the most powerful experience in the lineup. It features an exclusive performance AWD propulsion configuration designed to produce up to 557 horsepower and up to 648 lb-ft of torque, and unique WOW (Wide Open Watts) mode enabling 0-60 sprints of approximately less than 4 seconds (based on GM estimates)2.

“The Blazer EV SS has the soul of a true sports car,” said Bell. “And while it represents the pinnacle of performance for Chevy’s EV lineup, all models offer stirring capabilities that will surprise and delight true performance devotees.”



Additional Blazer EV highlights include:

* Driving range options up to an available GM-estimated 320 miles1 on a full charge (depending on the trim)

* 11.5 kW level 2 (AC) charging and standard DC public fast-charging capability of up to 190 kW, depending on the model, which enables approximately 78 miles of range to be added in 10 minutes, per GM estimates3

* Large, intuitive 17.7-inch-diagonal customizable infotainment7 touchscreen

* Full LED exterior lighting, with choreographed walk-up/walk-away animation on RS and SS models

* Beautiful, spacious and sustainably crafted cabin made with soft-touch materials

* Available Super Cruise5 hands-free driving technology for compatible roads

* Advanced safety features intended to inspire confidence, including Reverse Automatic Braking6 and Advanced Park Assist6



DESIGN DETAILS



The all-electric 2024 Blazer EV’s innovative, dynamic and athletic styling is infused with Chevrolet’s performance DNA to create an expressive design unlike anything else in the segment.

“The Blazer EV’s design evokes the same sort of emotional response as Chevy’s performance cars,” said Phil Zak, executive director, Chevrolet Design. “There’s true SUV functionality, but inside and out, it has the sort of passionate proportions and feel that make you want to slide behind the wheel and explore what’s beyond the horizon. It’s a vehicle that looks great from every angle and beckons you to drive.”

Each of the Blazer EV’s trims share a muscular, athletic profile enabled by the Ultium Platform, including taut, converging body lines. They convey motion, while prominent front-fender extractor vents are a nod to Chevy’s motorsports legacy.

The distinctive trims take on their own characters. The LT features a monochromatic appearance and standard 19-inch wheels, while the RS strikes a sportier presence with a black grille and other black accents, along with standard 21-inch wheels. The SS serves up the most aggressive aesthetic, with a unique front grille, two-tone color scheme featuring a black roof and A-pillars that complement the Blazer EV’s body color pallet, standard 22-inch wheels and more.

Designers elevated the Blazer EV’s presence further on the RS and SS with a bold, dual-element LED exterior lighting signature that also has choreographed lighting sequences, which activate when the driver approaches or walks away. The effect features a full light bar and illuminated Bowtie emblem on the front. These elements are incorporated into the lighting sequences.

The front lighting also conveys the state of charge while the vehicle charges. A sequential orchestration of the lighting increases in speed and intensity as the battery’s charge increases.

Inside, a refined cabin also makes a modern design statement. Like the exterior, many of its elements draw inspiration from Chevrolet’s sports cars and performance heritage, such as a flat-bottom steering wheel for the RS and SS trims and sculpted vents inspired by turbines.

An expansive, 17.7-inch-diagonal color touchscreen is the focal point of the cabin and the command center for the vehicle’s infotainment7 system and additional features. A large 11-inch-diagonal color Driver Information Center in the instrument cluster complements the central touchscreen.

Additional interior highlights include:



* Two-row layout with ample spaciousness and storage options, thanks to a flat floor enabled by packaging of the Ultium Platform

* Standard ambient lighting with personalization function on RS and SS trims

* Unique RS and SS trim and design cues, including blue and red contrasting stitching on the RS, and sueded microfiber seating on the SS, with Adrenaline Red seating surfaces and available Argon Orange accents

* Heated and ventilated front seats on RS and SS, along with heated rear outboard seating positions that are standard on SS and available on RS

*

TECHNOLOGY FOR EVERY LIFESTYLE



The Blazer EV features Chevy’s latest charging, infotainment and driver-assistance technologies that work together holistically, offering customers greater convenience, comfort and confidence when it comes to making the transition to an all-electric vehicle.

It all starts when the driver enters the Blazer EV — there’s no button to push to start the vehicle. With hands-free start, the driver simply pushes the brake pedal after closing the door and the Blazer EV is ready to go. The key fob authorizes the hands-free start system.

“Transitioning to an electric vehicle is seamless with the Blazer EV,” said Martin Hayes, Blazer EV chief engineer. “Every element and feature have been designed to help customers take full control of their driving experience and enjoy every minute of it.”

Technology highlights include:

* Powered-opening charge port door: It features a powered opening when the door is pushed

* Navigation to charging stations and route planning: Through the MyChevy app4, this feature helps locate and plot routes to charging stations

* Regen Braking8: This feature can convert the kinetic energy of the vehicle’s forward momentum into electricity that’s stored in the battery pack to maximize the driving range. It also includes One-Pedal Driving9, which can slow the vehicle to a full stop, using only the accelerator pedal

* Available presence-based liftgate: For convenience, the tailgate can open hands-free when the key fob is recognized by the sensors at the rear of the vehicle

* Available Super Cruise5: The industry’s first true hands-free driver-assistance technology, allowing drivers to travel hands-free on compatible roads across the U.S. and Canada





The Blazer EV also offers Chevrolet’s latest driver-assistance technologies, including Reverse Automatic Braking6 and Advanced Park Assist6. They complement the standard Chevy Safety Assist6 suite of technologies, with Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and IntelliBeam.

A major enabler of the Blazer EV’s technologies is Ultifi11, GM’s new end-to-end vehicle software platform. It separates the vehicle’s software from the hardware to enable the frequent and seamless delivery of software-defined features, apps and services to customers over the air. Ultifi will allow customers to continue to upgrade and personalize their vehicle like never before, as improvements and new features become available over time.



SPIRITED, CONFIDENT PERFORMANCE



The Blazer EV channels the power of the Ultium Platform, which is the foundation of GM’s EV strategy and the driver of the company’s vision for a zero-emissions future. The all-new body architecture supports the multiple range options and the three available drive systems: front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive.

“The flexibility of the Ultium Platform enabled our design and engineering teams to develop the Blazer EV to offer an unprecedented range of performance and driving characteristics,” said Hayes.

Additionally, the low, wide proportions of the Ultium Platform and the structural positioning of the battery pack, contribute to a comparatively low center of gravity that enhances driving stability. And regardless of the propulsion system, independent front and rear suspensions offer exceptional ride comfort and responsiveness.

The SS takes all the Blazer EV’s performance capabilities to their zenith, with unique features designed to help maximize the Ultium Platform’s capabilities.

When it comes to charging performance, the Blazer EV delivers with an 11.5 kW onboard AC charging module for home charging12 and public charging, along with high-speed DC public fast-charging capability of up to 190 kW, enabling recharging of up to 78 miles3 of range to be added in approximately 10 minutes3.

Owners also have access to Ultium Charge 360, GM’s holistic approach to EV charging, designed to simplify the overall charging experience, including access to more than 100,000 publicly available charging points in the U.S. and Canada.



BLAZER EV ON THE JOB — AND ON PATROL



In addition to the “civilian” models of the new Blazer EV, Chevrolet will offer a specially developed Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) models. Based on the Blazer SS model, the Blazer EV PPV will have the largest Ultium battery in the lineup and will be available in rear wheel drive or with a dual motor all-wheel drive system. The PPV will use the Blazer SS high performance front Brembo brakes to help ensure short stopping distances. The purpose-built Blazer EV PPV model features a police specific interior designed for police officers with ample room to accommodate emergency equipment and gear.

“The possibilities for the Blazer EV’s commercial and law enforcement applications are almost endless,” said Ed Peper, vice president of GM Fleet. “Along with zero-tailpipe-emissions performance, it reduces the number and frequency of certain maintenance requirements typically associated with fleet vehicles."

In addition, the available trims offer different range and content suited for additional fleet and commercial customers, such as pharmaceutical, rental and others.



AVAILABLE STARTING SUMMER 2023



The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV 2LT and RS go on sale in summer 2023, priced starting around $47,59510 and $51,99510, respectively. The SS follows later in 2023, priced starting around $65,99510, followed by the 1LT and the PPV fleet model in Q1 2024. The 1LT will be priced starting around $44,99510.






























































































































