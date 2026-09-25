BLUE STATE SPECIAL In NEWSOM COUNTRY? The State That Can’t Fix ANYTHING Wants To Regulate Your Kid’s Posture?!

California does not need another slogan about compassion. It needs a reminder that a state run like a permanent Democratic workshop will eventually legislate the angle of a teenager’s femur. That is AB 435: starting January 1, 2027, children 8 through 15 are “properly restrained” only if they pass a five-step posture exam. Sit all the way back. Knees over the edge. Shoulder belt on the mid-chest, not the neck. Lap belt on the thighs. And stay that way for the entire trip. Fail a step and the booster stays. Fail a stop and the driver can eat a fine near $500 and a DMV point.



The viral panic that “every 16-year-old must sit in a booster” is sloppy. The law is worse in a quieter way. It does not ban adulthood. It replaces a simple belt rule with a compliance ritual written by people who think every family problem is one more statute away from salvation. A 15-year-old who can drive in other states can still become a ticket in California because the belt rode high or the kid slouched on the 405. Step five is the tell. Sacramento did not stop at physics. It criminalized fidgeting.



This is what one-party government looks like after the easy wins are gone. Housing is a disaster. Retail theft became a lifestyle. Schools lecture while test scores sink. Energy prices punish the people who still work. Streets look like a warning label. And the same machine that cannot keep a freeway camp from becoming a neighborhood still has the bandwidth to turn a seat belt into a five-act play about collarbones. Gavin Newsom signed it. Of course he did. In this California, “safety” is the brand name they stamp on micromanagement when they have nothing else to sell.



Belt fit matters. Small bodies plus adult belts can mean a belt across the belly instead of the hip. Parents already knew that. Safety groups already said it. A poster would have been enough. Instead the state wrote a vibe check into the Vehicle Code so an officer can grade whether your child remained a statue from the driveway to the school lot. That is not engineering. That is rule by checklist.



Democratic California keeps confusing care with control. First they raise the child for you. Then they grade the child’s sitting. Then they fine the parent for the sitting. Then they call the fine progress. The booster is not the joke. The joke is a supermajority so insulated from voters outside its own zip codes that it treats a high-schooler like an unfinished permit. Other states let kids grow up. California writes them a test.



