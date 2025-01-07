BMW 5 Series Prices Rise 1.9% Starting Today

Big cars often come with big numbers, and the BMW M5 is no exception. For the 2026 model year, the high-performance model that’s available in sedan and wagon guises not only maintains its outsized presence but also picks up a bigger price tag.

Now entering its second year on the US market, the M5 Touring will cost $123,900 before destination fees, which represents a 2 percent increase over the outgoing version. That’s a $2,400 bump, with no added features or upgrades to justify the difference.