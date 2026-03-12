BMW 7 Series Refresh Close To A Reality

With Mercedes-Benz ready to unleash dozens of refreshed and new models on the luxury market during the next couple of years, the Bavarians over at BMW obviously couldn’t stay indifferent. Naturally, their best answer comes in the form of a refreshed 7 Series to mitigate the impact of the facelifted 2027 S-Class. BMW is about to enter a new era after they premiered late last year the first Neue Klasse model, the NA5 BMW iX3 premium electric compact crossover SUV featuring the all-new Neue Klasse design and dedicated EV architecture. They haven’t released anything else since then in the Neue Klasse division, but that’s about to change on March 18 when the all-new BMW i3 sedan gets unveiled.



